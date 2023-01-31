COAL TOWNSHIP — A Monday afternoon house fire is being investigated as "suspicious" according to Coal Township police.
Det. Matt Hashuga said the blaze is being investigated as possible arson. Flames broke loose at a single-family home in Coal Township on Monday afternoon at the corner of Maple and Holly streets. Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Mike Timco said the first call came in from 911 at 12:02 p.m. for a structure fire.
Timco said the department did not have an actual numerical number on the home and that no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.
Hashuga said police were not releasing any other information at this time but they would keep the public aware when any new information would be released.
Timco said firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes but the home is a total loss.
"We are not sure what started it because we couldn't get deep into the structure," he said.
Timco said a state police fire marshal is investigating.
The alarm came in just after noon and was upgraded to a second alarm a few minutes later, Timco said.
"Everyone did a great job and no other structures nearby suffered any damage," Timco said.
Timco said Coal Township was assisted by Shamokin, Kulpmont and Overlook fire companies.
State police have not yet issued a report on the incident.