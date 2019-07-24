A Coal Township man allegedly twice sold methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential informant Tuesday night before being arrested by Coal Township Police, according to arrest papers.
Glen Taormina, 32, allegedly sold the narcotics in separate deals after 9 p.m. at 1107 Tharp St., Tharptown, according to arrest papers.
Cpl. John Wynn charged Taormina with seven drug-related counts: Five felony counts of possession of with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine, a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic arraigned Taormina on the charges this morning and ordered him held at Northumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
According to arrest papers, the informant contacted police to allege Taormina was selling drugs from a garage at the property. Police monitored the drug buys and obtained a search warrant from Gembic following the initial transaction, arrest papers state.
The informant purchased a bag of methamphetamine and five packets of heroin in the initial transaction and arranged by cell phone to visit Taormina again for another drug buy, police said. The informant returned to police after the second transaction with a “large bag of suspected heroin stamped Call of Duty,” according to arrest papers.
Police executed the search warrant at 11:48 p.m. following the second transaction and searched the property, seizing unspecified amounts of heroin and methamphetamine along with glass smoking pipes, spoons, a scale and wrappers stamped “Call of Duty,” arrest papers state.
The items were kept inside a backpack including $100 in police drug buy money, according to arrest papers. An additional $80 in police drug buy money was found inside Taormina’s pants pocket, police said.
Additional scales, heroin wrappers and syringes were found inside Taormina’s room, police said.
According to arrest papers, Taormina admitted to using crack cocaine and methamphetamine along with selling heroin and methamphetamine. However, according to arrest papers, Taormina said the seized drugs weren’t his.