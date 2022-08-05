COAL TOWNSHIP — Ryan Mock, of Coal Township, announced on Thursday that he is launching a write-in campaign, running as a Democrat for Pennsylvania’s 107th House District. Currently, Joanne Stehr, of Hegins, is the Republican candidate on the ballot running for the 107th seat to replace Kurt Masser, who elected not to serve another term.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Mock’s announcement came via his Facebook page.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Mock is a 2005 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and a 2009 graduate of Susquehanna University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, as well as a teaching certificate.{/span}

