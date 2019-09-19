A Coal Township man faces felony aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed another man in the arm and back before leading police on a brief foot pursuit.
Miguel Vega-Maldonado, 19, of Coal Township, is locked up inside the Northumberland County jail on $75,000 bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday morning.
Coal Township police say Vega-Maldonado was involved in a dispute with a landlord on Wednesday afternoon which led to Maldonado stabbing the man who was trying to force Vega-Maldonado from the residence.
Police were called to a Gowen Street home for a report of a dispute after the owner of the property discovered Vega-Maldonado was living at the property unauthorized, police said. When the owner continued to try and get Vega-Maldonado out of the home, Vega-Maldonado hit him and went to the kitchen area, grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the left bicep and across his back, police said.
Officers received a report Vega-Maldonado was still in the area. Police spotted him close to the Gowen Street residence.
When police approached Vega-Maldonado he had his hands in his pockets and officers asked him to show them his hands, police said. Maldonado did not comply and one officer drew his service weapon, police said.
Vega-Maldonado took off running and and eventually was surrounded by police and Northumberland County Probation officers, police said. Again, an officer drew his service weapon and Vega-Maldonado complied and was taken into custody, police said.
The owner of the property was treated and released at a Valley hospital, police said.
Vega-Maldonado is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possessing an instrument of crime.