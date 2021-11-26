Coal Township Police have charged Christopher Depka, 39, of West Holly Street, with criminal homicide in the killing of his mother.
The Coal Township resident was taken into custody on a drug charge Sunday after police discovered the body of Sarah E. Jones, 61, of the same address, bloody and in a blood-spattered room, according to court documents.
Depka was arraigned Friday night in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and held without bail.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.