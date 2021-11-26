breaking news logo

Coal Township Police have charged Christopher Depka, 39, of West Holly Street, with criminal homicide in the killing of his mother.

The Coal Township resident was taken into custody on a drug charge Sunday after police discovered the body of Sarah E. Jones, 61, of the same address, bloody and in a blood-spattered room, according to court documents.

Depka was arraigned Friday night in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and held without bail.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

