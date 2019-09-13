A Coal Township man faces felony corruption charges after police said he sexually assaulted three young girls this past summer.
Anthony Zarski, 72, of West Wood Street, was arrested Friday morning by Coal Township police and sent to Northumberland County Jail on $85,000 cash bail after being arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Coal Township said the investigation began in July when a parent of one of the victims reported to police his daughter told him she and her friend would swim in Zarski's pool. The girls said Zarski would pick them up and grab and rub their genitals, according to court documents.
One of the victims told police Zarski would swim underwater and stare at the girl's genitals, police said. Another victim told officers Zarski made her sit on his lap, according to court documents.
Zarski was interviewed by officers in late August and denied touching the girls. He did admit to applying sunscreen on them, police said.
Zarski said one of the parents came to his home and slapped him twice in the face but Zarski was unsure why the man struck him, police said.
Police interviewed a family member of Zarski's and the individual told officers Zarski admitted to touching the girls but said he never penetrated them, according to court documents.
While in the hospital on Sept. 10 a nurse assigned to his room said she received a phone call from a family member of Zarski who said he asked the individual to bring him all his medicine so he could harm himself, police said. When the nurse questioned Zarski on his statements, Zarski said he wanted to die because of what he did to those girls He said it has been going on for almost 20 years, according to court documents.
Zarski told the nurse he doesn't know why he did "those things" but wish he didn't, according to police.
Zarski faces felony aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.