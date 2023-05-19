SUNBURY — A Coal Township man was found guilty by a Northumberland County jury of felony aggravated indecent assault, but not guilty of rape. Christopher Allen Biddinger, 35, could face up to 20 years in state prison after a two-day trial ended Friday.
Biddinger was also found in contempt of court Friday on the second day of his trial on charges that included nine felony counts of rape and various sexually related crimes.
During an outburst when a witness was being questioned, Biddinger began to lash out against his attorney, Michael Suders, before directing his statements toward Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.
Jones warned Biddinger, who continued to speak out and spoke directly to the jury before Jones had deputy sheriffs escort the man out of the courtroom before closing arguments were heard.
Biddinger, who has been in jail for the past three years, was charged in October 2020 with felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts), indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. Biddinger allegedly raped the 12-year-old child between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township in Milton.
The jury found there was not enough evidence to convict the man of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.
The jury deliberated for around four hours before issuing the verdict.
During testimony, the defendant took the stand and argued the victim was not being truthful. Suders argued the victim also lied because Biddinger had implants in his genital area and the victim told authorities there was nothing out of the ordinary with Biddinger.
At one point during testimony, Biddinger offered to show Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, who prosecuted the case, his genital area as evidence.
Suders argued at closing that the victim could not be trusted because she allegedly made up several different stories. Zenzinger told the jury, that at the time of the incident the victim was 12 years old.
When the jury reached a verdict, Biddinger was allowed back into the courtroom, where he remained calm as the verdict was read.
Biddinger will now appear before Jones to be sentenced within 60 days, the judge ordered.