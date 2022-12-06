SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man will stand trial on arson charges after police allege he intentionally set a fire in a basement of a Spruce Street home after assaulting his girlfriend.
Benjamin Rodriguez, 37, formally of Coal Township, waived his preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday.
Rodriquez is charged by Coal Township Police with two felony counts of arson, a felony aggravated assault and a felony of risking a catastrophe, according to police.
The fire allegedly occurred on July 17 after police said they were dispatched to the Coal Township home for a report of a structure fire with entrapment.
When officers arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from a basement.
During the course of the investigation, police said they interviewed people who said Rodriquez made statements about burning the home down, according to police.
Rodriquez was interviewed and told police he and his girlfriend were fighting while he was driving home and when the woman took off, he attempted to find her when he got a call his house was on fire, according to police.
Rodriquez's girlfriend allegedly told police Rodriguez beat her, but she did not have any information on the fire, according to court documents.
Police allege they retrieved video surveillance footage of the day of the incident.
Rodriquez will now head to county court on the charges.