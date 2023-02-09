A 42-year-old Coal Township man faces aggravated assault charges following a Wednesday morning shooting on Spruce Street in Coal Township, according to police.
Ronald Sobol, of West Spruce Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges Thursday. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
Police say the incident began at around 7:43 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call saying that someone may have been shot after an accident on Spruce Street.
When officers arrived they knocked on the door but no one answered. An officer called Geisinger-Shamokin Community Hospital to see if anyone was there with a gunshot wound, police said.
A neighbor advised police that Sobol had left with a woman, police said. A short time later, officials at the hospital called and said they had a patient with a gunshot wound at the hospital, according to court documents.
When officers arrived, they found Sobol and a female victim inside the hospital. Sobol told an officer someone broke into an abandoned house and started to shoot through his walls, according to police.
Sobol told officers he and the woman laid down in a bedroom and didn't know what to do, police said.
When police spoke to the victim, she originally told them someone attacked them, but she did see who it was, police said. The woman proceeded to tell police she was on a bed and Sobol was on the phone arguing with someone, while Sobol had a gun in his hand, police said.
The woman allegedly told police that during the phone argument, Sobol fired the weapon, police said. The woman allegedly said she didn't know what happened at first but looked down and saw her leg was bleeding and that Sobol remained on the phone as he applied a tourniquet, according to court documents.
The woman told police she didn't want to go to the hospital because she didn't want her name in the paper as a victim of a gunshot wound, saying she was embarrassed, police said.
Police interviewed Sobol who allegedly told officers that the woman's ex-boyfriend was after them and they shot at the home, police said. Sobol said he does not own a handgun and he only owns rifles and shotguns that were secured in a safe, police said.
Sobol allegedly stuck to the story and told police they would find bullet holes in the walls inside the home, police said.
According to the criminal complaint, police said they obtained a search warrant for the home and did not find any bullet holes in the wall to support Sobol's claims.
Sobol will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.