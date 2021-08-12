COAL TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Coal Township man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a ditch in Tioga County on Monday evening.
According to state police at Mansfield, Joshua J. Brought was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson north on Sand Run Road in Duncan Township, a few miles south of Wellsboro with 39-year-old Nichole Hood, of Shamokin, on the rear as a passenger.
Police said around 7:51 p.m., Brought attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled into a ditch. The motorcycle re-entered the roadway and struck a guide rail. Brought was thrown from the bike and struck the guide rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Deputy coroner.
Hood was flown to Geisinger in Danville with serious injuries.