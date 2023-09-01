SUNBURY — Accused killer Christopher Depka faces up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Depka, 40, appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini and pleaded guilty to the third-degree murder of his mother, Sarah Jones, 61, who police said was beaten to death with a baseball bat in November 2021 in Coal Township.
Rosini said she will take the plea deal under advisement and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Depka, of West Holly Street, was charged after police said they received a call on Nov. 20, 2021, from a neighbor asking for a welfare check on Jones.
When police arrived they said they found Depka in the bathroom with the lights turned off, saying he was planning to replace the flooring in the bathroom. There was a syringe on the floor and he seemed “a little agitated,” police testified during a previous hearing in the case.
Depka was handcuffed. When asked about his mother's whereabouts, he said he didn’t know where she was, police testified.
The body of Jones was found in an upstairs bedroom next to the bed and covered in numerous blankets, according to police. Diaper pads were placed under the body. The walls and ceiling were spattered in blood, police said.
Police did not disclose to Depka what they found and when he was placed in custody and questioned later at the police station, Depka made a statement that he would inherit the house because his mother was dead, police said.
Depka appeared Friday with his public defender John Broda while Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz represented the state.
After the plea, Matulewicz praised Coal Township Detective Matthew Hashuga and Coal Township and state police for their work on the investigation.
Depka will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 20 in front of Rosini.
Depka is being held at Northumberland County Jail with no bail.