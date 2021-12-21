SHAMOKIN — A 39-year-old Coal Township man will face homicide charges in county court after waiving his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.
Christopher Depka, of West Holly Street, remains jailed without bail and faces criminal homicide and robbery charges after Coal Township police allege he killed his mother, Sarah Jones, 61, of the same address, by using a baseball bat that officers say they discovered inside the home covered in blood.
Depka appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday before waiving the hearing to Northumberland County Court.
The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz while public defender John Broda is representing Depka.
Police allege they began their probe after a neighbor called police to conduct a welfare check at Jones's house.
The neighbor told police that on Nov. 20, Jones asked the neighbor for onions to cook. When the neighbor dropped off the onions and saw they had been moved, she called Jones but Jones did not respond.
The neighbor then called police who conducted the welfare check and discovered Jones dead in a blood-spattered bedroom and the woman was covered in blankets, according to court documents.
Police said they served a search warrant at the home and discovered an aluminum baseball bat covered in blood and hair. The weapon was hidden in a box in Depka's bedroom, police said.
Officers also said they viewed video surveillance footage of Depka walking to a location with an ATM and then returning to the home.
A search warrant signed by Gembic for bank records showed a withdrawal of $200 was made at the same time Depka was in the vicinity of the ATM.
Depka was interviewed by police and allegedly made a statement about him knowing his mother was dead and he would inherit his mother's home, police said.
Depka was then told that officers never said Jones was dead — according to police, all he was told was his mother was hurt.
Depka's clothes and clippings from his fingernails were taken into evidence, police said.
An autopsy was performed and police said the results showed Jones' skull was fractured.