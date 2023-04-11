COAL TOWNSHIP — The Department of Corrections will host a two-day job fair at SCI Coal Township on April 18-19.
According to a press release from the state Department of Corrections, the fairs are being held with the goal of filling a variety of positions.
SCI Coal Township is hiring for corrections officer trainees, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and food service instructors, the release said.
The event takes place on April 18 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the prison, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, while the second event on April 19 will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Coal Township, visit open positions SCI Coal.
No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.
— Francis Scarcella