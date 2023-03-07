SHAMOKIN — Former Coal Township Roadmaster William Kuzmick waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges related to allegedly using the township gas card to fill his own personal vehicles.
Kuzmick, 70, of Florida Lane, Kulpmont, was scheduled to appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday. Kuzmick instead waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and a felony count of access device fraud and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Kuzmick is accused of charging $712.40 of unauthorized gas to the card, according to state police. The investigation began on Jan. 9 when Coal Township Police Chief Ed Purcell called Stonington state police in regard to a theft case he had been investigating, police said.
Purcell turned over all the documents he had been collecting and said he believes there is more but he could not locate the documents, troopers said. The evidence included a USB drive with video footage of Kuzmick’s purchases at a gas station, police said.
Troopers spoke with Kuzmick on Jan. 10 and Kuzmick told troopers he didn’t have the gas card anymore. After troopers said they had video, Kuzmick allegedly admitted to troopers he had the card and that he only used it a few times, according to court documents.
Troopers spoke to Kuzmick again on Jan. 10 and Kuzmick allegedly told troopers he had been using the card and he didn’t even realize he still had it until a few months ago, troopers said.
According to police, Kuzmick allegedly told troopers he knew he was not supposed to be using the card for personal use and admitted it was wrong.