Coal Township is asking the highest court in Pennsylvania to review a lower court's opinion to uphold a Northumberland County judge’s ruling that forces Coal Township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
Attorney Paul Logan, of Post & Schell, Philadelphia, on behalf of the township, filed the 65-page petition and documents to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow a challenge of a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania decision on the lawsuit. County Solicitor Frank Garrigan also filed a response to the petition, calling the township practices a permitting and kickback scheme.
Logan wrote that the township, county, trial court and Commonwealth Court all acknowledged that the Refund Act unambiguously required the county to submit a verified claim to the township before filing its action. The Commonwealth Court agreed that the county had not submitted a verified claim.
“Nevertheless, the trial court and Commonwealth Court carved out exceptions to the statutory language by allowing the county to evade the statutorily mandated administrative procedure of the submission of a verified claim to the affected municipality prior to any litigation,” Logan wrote. “The trial court and the Commonwealth Court further permitted the county to pursue declaratory judgment claims that the township’s building permit ordinance was illegal and unconstitutional. Both the trial court and Commonwealth Court then 'morphed' these 'declaratory judgment' claims into a Refund Act request for a refund."
Logan wrote that the courts ignored past precedent, disregarded the tenets of statutory construction and judicially excised the specific requirements a claimant must follow to obtain relief under the Refund Act.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. The county filed a lawsuit in January 2018 to recoup the money. County officials claimed the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The original prison in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a January 2015 fire. The original plan was to build a new prison on the former Knight-Celotex site in Sunbury, but the county commissioners in 2016 abandoned that plan in favor of buying and renovating the closing Northwestern Academy as its new location. The new Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township opened when inmates were moved into the correctional facility in October 2017.
In a court decision filed in October, Commonwealth Judge Anne E. Covey affirmed the August 2021 decision of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson who ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs. The Commonwealth Court on Dec. 16 denied a request from the township to reconsider its decision.
"Allowing trial and intermediate appellate courts the freedom to ignore the fundamental precepts of statutory construction, and judicially rewrite statutory prescriptions through the use, and reliance on, unreported decisions, creates a body of shadow precedent that undermines the credibility of the judiciary and deprives the public of the consistency of decisional law that is at the core of our judicial system," Logan wrote. "If we cannot rely upon the plain letter of the law, and the decisions of this court to guide us, what are we left with? This court should grant review, so those questions need not be answered."
The decision opened a "back door" to potentially challenge municipal ordinances that prescribe the amounts and methods to calculate fees, Logan wrote.
"There are 2,560 political subdivisions in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that require certainty, and millions of dollars in fees derived from ordinances ranging from construction inspections and building permits to license fees of every variety, to stormwater management fees," Logan wrote. "These political subdivisions are entitled to, and need to, know that after the prescribed 30-day period, their ordinances are not in jeopardy. Whether intended or not, the Commonwealth Court had undermined this prior certainty."
Garrigan in his response wrote the township relied on very selective language in case law to "bolster its claim that no error of any type may occur in regard to a request for a refund under the Tax Refund Act."
"In the present case, there is no argument that county's written request was absolutely clear and unambiguous," Garrigan wrote. "The request was made within three years of the payment of permit fees. In fact, the county delivered the notice contemporaneously with the payment of the disputed fees to the township."
Garrigan wrote that the township alleges that the county failed to provide any evidence of the illegality, impermissibility or unreasonableness of "the township's permitting scheme and that, if this case is not overturned, there will be no such requirement going forward. This is ridiculous. Township's permitting ordinance was shown to be an impermissible tax because, by its vary nature, it seeks to collect permit fees that exceed the actual cost of administering the permits."
Discovery evidence showed inconsistencies with fees, Garrigan wrote.
The township and building inspector Building Inspection Underwriters (BIU) "entered into a scheme whereby BIU secretly overcharged permit applications by 30 percent and kicked back this 30 percent to the township," Garrigan wrote. "Any presumptions of 'reasonableness' of the township's ordinance, or deference given to it, was shattered by these facts."
Garrigant notes the township's claim that 2,560 political subdivisions in Pennsylvania might be adversely affected by the Commonwealth Court's decision in this case.
"While the county has neither reviewed every permitting ordinance nor is familiar with the permitting schemes of the other 2,559 political subdivisions, it is hoped that Township is an outlier with its permitting ordinance and kickback scheme," Garrigan wrote.