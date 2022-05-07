COAL TOWNSHIP — A theater group that formed in 2018 will present a comedic twist on a Disney classic at Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, later this month.
Performers from Reach for the Stars, under the umbrella of A&B Children’s Theatre in Coal Township, will present “Belle and That Beast Guy,” a comical parody of “Beauty and the Beast.”
According to Musical Director Patty Zablosky, “Belle and That Beast Guy” centers around learning how to read.
“The old woman curses the Beast and all the guys in the castle because she needs him to learn to read,” she said.
The Reach for the Stars troupe, formed four years ago under guidance from Zablosky and Executive Director Meagan Baumgartner, provides opportunities for differently-abled individuals to perform.
The stars are “all different in our own ways,” according to Mike Clark, a performer on the autism spectrum from Trevorton.
“You can do anything if you put your mind to it. We’re able to just be ourselves,” Clark said. “There’s no judgment here. I just think it’s really good for people, especially if they love to act. I suggest they do it.”
“Belle and That Beast Guy,” set for 2 p.m. May 22 at Knoebels’ bandshell, will be Reach for the Stars’ first show of the 2022 season.
Clark, who plays Jack Candle Guy, was in productions in high school, but never took an interest in art or graphic design until November 2020. Not only did he design the group’s new logo but he has notebooks full of masterful artwork.
“I never saw myself as an artist,” said Clark. “I never went to college for it. I am self-taught. I am very creative. I advance every day.”
Zablosky, a private music tutor, said she was inspired by her student, Jesse Kissinger, a young man with Down syndrome. Kissinger would “light up” in his lessons and he had a love of performing, but he didn’t have many opportunities to express that passion, she said.
“I saw how much he loved singing and performing. I felt like there was a need here in the community for some sort of singing or theater group,” said Zablosky. “I’ve worked with A&B Children’s Theatre for many years. I asked Megan on a bus trip with A&B about starting the group.”
The message of Reach for the Stars is “anyone is capable of doing anything,” Zablosky said.
“They have to memorize lines,” Zablosky said. “It’s a challenge. We have volunteers to shadow characters to help with lines.”
The first show was in 2018, a 1950s musical review with costumes and songs. Over the last four years, the group performed two shows a year, switching to virtual shows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baumgartner said 2022’s first production is 15 minutes long.
“They’re fantastic performers,” she said. “They connect with the audiences. Everybody who sees them ends up smiling. We all have something to learn from them as far as performing.”
There are nine performers, including Rachel Clark playing Belle and Mario Ouardi playing Beast. Kaylee Frank plays the Old Woman, Austin Balavage plays John B. Flushing, Byron Noll-Long plays Gastoff, Case Hogarty plays Chip, Jesse Kissinger plays Papa, Ahmed Abdou plays Senior TickTock and Mike Clark plays Jack Candle Guy.
Volunteer helpers consist of Genna Abdou, Hannah Yucha, Jen Yucha and Alicia Lahr.
“We’re always excited to get new members,” said Zablosky. “They’re all at different levels, but they blend so well.”