A car fire sparked a wildfire that burned about 20 acres in the eastern section of Coal Township on Friday and took hours to extinguish.
Coal Township Russ Feece said a woman with two small children was driving on a trail in the woods when her vehicle caught on fire.
The unidentified driver called 911 at 12:45 p.m. and Feece said he was the among the first to arrive at the scene.
He did not see the woman or the two children but said they escaped unharmed.
"The car was completely engulfed. It was all burned up," he said.
The car fire quickly spread to a large wildfire, aided by the wind, that brought firefighters throughout the area and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
An airplane was also employed to aid in putting out the blaze, Feece said.
The fire was under control about five hours after crews arrived. Feece said his department left the scene at about 9 p.m. and a DCNR crew remained at the site throughout the night.
One firefighter from DCNR was treated for heat exhaustion, Feece said.