A Coal Township woman found in the middle of the street just blocks from her home has died, family members said this afternoon.
The family of Cheyenne Swartz, 21, said Swartz died at 3:23 p.m. after being in a coma for the past four days.
Swartz was found two blocks from her Coal Township home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to her sister, Summer Klimek, 28, of Sunbury.
"We have not heard anything from police yet but we are hopeful to get some answers," Klimek said Tuesday afternoon. "We are not giving up hope on finding out what happened here."
Coal Township Police Chief Ed Purcell would only say officers are investigating the incident. Purcell said previously police have been searching video surveillance cameras and knocking on doors asking for any information about the incident. He did not release any details on the case or its investigation when asked on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Coal Township police at 570-644-0333.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.