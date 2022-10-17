A 75-year-old Coal Township woman was killed in a Saturday crash along Route 890 in Northumberland County.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley confirmed Monday morning that Bettie Jean Harris died as a result of blunt force trauma after the accident Saturday afternoon.
She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, Kelley said.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco. Assisting DeMarco at the scene was Coroner Kelley and Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob.
Kelley said no other information will be released at this time.
The accident occurred Saturday on state Route 890, near Birch Road in Zerbe Township, according to emergency officials.