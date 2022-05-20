COAL TOWNSHIP — Joe Mazzatesta considers the newly opened Mountainside Estates a blessing.
The 81-year-old former Shamokin resident was the first occupant in December of the 43,000-square-foot Mountainside Estates, 2140 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. He was one of the guests at the grand opening event on Friday to celebrate the $7,796 million project.
"It got hard to live alone," Mazzatesta said about living in Shamokin by himself since 1986. "It got hard to upkeep the home. Now I'm not fixing a roof, there's no steps The bedroom and the bathroom are on the same floor. I have a dishwasher for the first time in my life. It's a blessing to be here."
Mazzatesta, who smiled in his mobility scooter as state and county leaders referenced him in their speeches, went from living in a secluded neighborhood to a "bright and cheerful" place where he can socialize, and be safe and provide peace of mind to his family, said his daughter-in-law Michele Mazzatesta, of Shamokin.
"We got all new furniture for him," said Michele Mazzatesta. "It's like heaven. It really is a Godsend."
Formerly vacant and blighted
The former vacant, blighted building and property adjacent to the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center along Trevorton Road sat as the last testament to what was a bustling service community. Long ago, the entire site was developed as a complex to serve the poor and aging with several buildings, agricultural support and access roads. Most recently the surviving home was used as county offices but they stopped using the property in 2004.
The old building was demolished and replaced with the 43,000-square-foot Mountainside Estates. It has 36 apartments: 32 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units. The apartments, four of which are handicap accessible, are targeted toward seniors ages 62 and older with qualifying incomes.
The building design features a covered entrance sidewalk connected to the wrap-around porch with seating for small gatherings and shelter. The lobby provides social gathering space and shelter. The lobby provides gathering space and waiting areas as well as management and supportive services offices.
On the second flood, the community room has grand views of the Valley from multiple directions, a kitchen designed for social gatherings, plus outdoor porch access. A fitness room will provide year-long exercise opportunities.
On the third flood, a library is open to the corridor and provides light to the elevator lobby, plus views of the valley. A central laundry with multiple washers and dryers is located on the third floor along with a smaller activity room that has a small counter and sink for a variety of artistic or educational programming. On each floor, at the center of the residential wing, is a lounge that adds light to the corridor and can be tailored to the residents' social or decorating interests.
Resident get a 'fresh start'
The project was partially funded through tax credit allocations, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) grants and loans, and Northumberland County Act 137 Affordable Housing Trust Funds.
Robin Wiessmann, PHFA executive director/CEO, said she was impressed with the facility. She said it's not easy to develop and bring these facilities to life.
"It's like a fresh start for these residents," she said. "They can come into a fresh place, feel comfortable, have all the amenities, the community room, the facilities, the health care area. It's just tremendous. All the residents are really grateful."
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, said this location was an eyesore for a period of time.
Now, he said, "It's a magnificent facility."
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, called the facility a "beautiful place."
"I'm so thankful to be part of this and see what it was to what it is now," he said. "Projects like this take teamwork to pull something like this off."
County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano praised Gordner and Masser for helping to secure funding for the project.
"We get more than our fair share in Northumberland County," said Schiccatano. "They're the ones who do most of the work to get the funding."
County Commissioner Joe Klebon said many groups and entities helped make this project a reality.
"It's all about a team effort, whether you're Democrat or Republican," said Klebon. "I don't care what you are. You're trying to do what's best for the public."
The development team consisted of the Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County, equity investor RBC Community Investments, legal Dermot Kennedy, of Richboro, general contractor Upstreet Architects, of Indiana, civil engineer KPI Technology, of Sunbury, HERS rater Palladio DaVinci, of Pittsburgh, and consultant M&L Associates, of Mechanicsburg.
The facility is fully occupied and has a waiting list.