Coal truck overturns, closes road

RED CROSS — Route 225 was closed in both directions for several hours after a coal truck rolled over Friday at about 11 a.m. in southern Northumberland County.
The accident occurred in the area of Hooflander Road in Jackson Township, south of Red Cross.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported that Route 225, between Deal Road and Hooflander Road was closed due to the accident.
A dispatcher at State Police, Stonington Friday evening said information about the accident was not yet been made available for the media.