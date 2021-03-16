COAL TOWNSHIP — Weis Markets will close its Coal Township store in May and the store's employees will transfer to nearby Weis stores, according to the company on Tuesday.
The Coal Township store located in the Anthra Plaza has 35 full- and part-time employees. Most of the employees will be transferred to the Weis location at 339 Walnut Street, 2.5 miles away, according to a release from the grocery store chain.
"We made this decision as business continues to shift to our Walnut Street store which recently went through a remodel during which we expanded the deli and frozen departments; increased variety in every department; expanded the pharmacy; and upgraded the exterior," a press release from the store noted.
Weis announced the remodel at the Shamokin location last July. The first phase of the expansion included the store’s deli, pharmacy and frozen departments, increased variety throughout the store and an upgraded exterior. This year, Weis Markets plans to build a six-pump fuel center adjoining the store.
The remodel came on the heels of Aldi opening a location in Coal Township near the Anthra Plaza location. There is also a Walmart Supercenter in Coal Township.
SEDA-COG's Revitalization Coordinator Betsy Kramer said the new remodel and downtown location, coupled with the looming construction of a hotel, have turned to the focus to the Walnut Street location.
"The walkability aspect of having it in the downtown is a big focus," Kramer said. "When a remodel happens, that generally means someone plans on staying there at least 10 years. We are not at all shocked that they pulled resources from one store for one where they have committed money."