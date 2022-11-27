SELINSGROVE — Martin Lockett spent 17 1/2 years in prison after killing two in a drunk driving crash in Portland, Ore., and today speaks to youth about the consequences of poor choices.
Lockett, who moved to Lebanon, Pa., following his release from prison last year, will deliver his message at the annual Snyder County Coalition for Kids conference Dec. 13 at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Center.
“Mr. Lockett reached out to my office and volunteered to present on the consequences of destructive decisions,” said Michael Piecuch, conference organizer and Snyder Coutny district attorney. “He spent almost two decades in prison for his own destructive decisions and continues to make amends after his release. I’m looking forward to hearing his cautionary tale.”
The event begins at 8 a.m. and will include other speakers, including Ken Montrose from Greenbriar Treatment Center talking about trauma, mental illness and addiction, and Heather Shnyder, Transitions of PA, who will make a presentation on suicide prevention training.
In an interview with The Daily Item, Lockett described his life before the fatal accident when he was 24, attending college in Oregon with plans to become a nurse and struggling with an alcohol addiction.
“I thought I had time to figure it out,” he said, of his awareness that his addiction was not sustainable.
On New Year’s Eve 2003, Lockett was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into another car, killing two women and injuring a man who had earlier proposed marriage to one of the victims.
In jail three days later on manslaughter and drunk driving charges, he read in a newspaper column the two women who died were in recovery from addiction and were devoted to helping others.
The columnist ended the report with “perhaps the person they would have helped most is the person charged with killing them.”
“That definitely got my attention. It was a statement I couldn’t ignore. I’d hear it when I woke up and start praying,” he said, of making it his mission to carry on his victims’ work helping others.
In prison, Lockett received a Bachelor’s degree in sociology and Master’s in psychology and, following his release June 28, 2001, he moved to Pennsylvania with his fiancee, Robyn, and now works as a state certified substance abuse counselor.
He also spends time giving presentations about his life at high schools and to youth.
“At 43, I’m still paying for choices I made at 14 when I wanted to fit in and be accepted,” said Lockett. “We never think (bad things) are going to happen to us, until it does.”