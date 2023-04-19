SUNBURY — A Sunbury property manager is being fined at least $40 after officials discovered a tenant was not registered with the city code office.
Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski said the property manager of a North 6th Street rental property was fined after the department was made aware that 32-year-old Jose Aguilar-Velazquez — who was arrested and jailed this past weekend on charges of attempted homicide — was living in the home unregistered.
Aguilar Velazquez was charged with the felony attempted homicide after police said he stabbed another man and bit his face during a fight at an apartment near North 11th Street, Sunday morning.
Aguilar-Velazquez appeared by video Monday in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and needed help with a translator when Toomey gave instructions. Aguilar-Velazquez told Toomey he has been in Sunbury since 2009 after coming from Mexico.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Aguilar-Velazquez is an undocumented immigrant and Hare has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who confirmed the man was undocumented.
City Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said city officials are cracking down on landlords and property managers for not reporting who is living in rental properties.
"For example, if someone is renting a property and renting to two people and then there are six people living inside the home, the owner or property manager must report this to the city," he said. "This is the importance of a photo identification because we can't have people living in the city that are not registered."
Barnhart said the responsibility is up to the landlord or property manager.
"When this happens and people get caught, we will continue to fine people or their renters permit can be pulled for six months up to a year. We are not taking this lightly at all anymore," he said.
Fines range from $40 to $1,000, according to officials.
Toomey denied bail on Aguilar-Velazquez and a preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on April 25.