SUNBURY — Sunbury’s Code Enforcement office is reminding city residents of several ordinances they must follow before citations are issued.
According to city code, residents are required to keep grass less than 10 inches at all time. As of July 1, the parking of buses, boats, campers, trailers or other commercial vehicles is prohibited. Vehicles may be towed at the owners’ expense.
All properties should be free from weed or plant growth in excess of 10 inches. Weeds are defined as all grasses, annual plants and vegetation, other than trees or shrubs. It does not include cultivated flowers and gardens.
Code officers also note it is unlawful for any bus, boat, camper/motorhome or other “commercial vehicles” in with a registered gross weight exceeding 11,000 pounds or an overall width or height exceeded eight feet or length of more than 20 feet to be parked on any street, alley, or roadway in the city.
City Code office will use Quality of Life Ticketing System and Citations through the district magistrate to remedy these infractions.