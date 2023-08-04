WILLIAMSPORT — A Northumberland woman and a co-defendant from Montgomery County pleaded guilty this week to their involvement in the overdose death of Moses Fahnestock at a Lewisburg motel in 2022.
Co-defendants Heather Carper, 35, of Northumberland, and Steven Pierro, 35, of Plymouth Meeting, both entered a guilty plea to a felony count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. The pleas were entered in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann on Wednesday in Courtroom 1 of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building in Williamsport.
Carper and Pierro, who were two of three individuals charged, both face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison or a maximum of life, as well as a maximum fine of $1 million. The U.S. Probation Office was ordered to conduct a pre-sentence investigation prior to a sentencing date.
Carper, Pierro and Darryl Elliott, 37, of Sunbury, were indicted on Sept. 20 by a federal grand jury and charged in the death of Fahnestock, 38, who had lived in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Mifflinburg.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Elliott, Pierro, and Carper of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in an overdose death that occurred in Lewisburg.
The charges stem from a joint investigation involving the FBI in Williamsport, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Sunbury Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Fahnestock got the drugs from the hotel room where Carper and Pierro were staying. The source of the drugs was allegedly Elliot, who has pleaded not guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Elliot is scheduled for jury selection on Sept. 11 at the federal building in Williamsport.