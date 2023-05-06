SUNBURY — Coffee and dogs were the main attraction on Saturday as the 3rd Wind Coffee Company held it’s grand opening of a new tap room inside the former train station in Sunbury.
3rd Wind Coffee Company held it’s grand opening of a new tap room inside the Sunbury Station, on Third Street, where people can come and enjoy various coffees.
The grand opening was held in conjunction with Watson’s Wish Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit created by one half of 3rd Wind Coffee Co., owner Jessica Beninsky, of Trevorton.
The group was formed in order to help dogs get the surgeries they need in life or death situations, according to the mission statement.
Beninsky said this was the second fundraiser the group has done and decided that all the profits from coffee sales Saturday would go to the foundation.
“I am so happy with the turn out of people today,” she said. “We are excited to be here and happy to be able to raise some money for the foundation.”
Beninsky was also happy she got to meet up with an old friend.
Three-year-old Rosie, a corgi, who was more than happy to be meeting with people and enjoying the pets.
“We like coffee and this is a great cause,” Rosie’s owner Courtney Spotts, of Herndon, said.
As Rosie was interacting with the crowd of people who arrived for the event, Beninsky was informing them of the charity and the importance of helping the animals.
“We were able to raise about $2,000 the first time we did this,” she said. “I am hoping we can match or even make more.”
The tap room will now be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information on Watson’s Wish Foundation, visit the group on Facebook or at www.watsonwishfoundation.org.