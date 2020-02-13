Winter, at least the colder temperatures, is scheduled to make a big return over the next 48 hours.
According to AccuWeather, much of the East Coast has seen temperature departures ranging from 4 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit above average this winter. "Temperatures are expected take a nose dive and drop off by as much as 30 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit from Thursday daytime to Friday night," according to AccuWeather's latest report.
Friday's high in Sunbury is projected to reach just 29 degrees and the low Friday into Saturday is expected to dip to 11 degrees or even single digits in portions of the area. The National Weather Service in State College says temperatures Friday could be 10-15 degrees below normal.
The Valley might dodge some of the coldest temperatures, however.
AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures by Friday morning will "range from 20 below zero to the teens in the I-95 corridor and are not likely to rise much during the day Friday."
It is a weather pattern that could continue.
"Back-and-forth mild and cold weather conditions are likely to continue for the remainder of the month," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.