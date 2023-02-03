LEWISBURG — Those who came to the opening day of The Heart of Lewisburg's Ice Festival on Friday were well prepared for temperatures that dropped below 10 degrees, with wind chills closer to zero in the afternoon.
Passersby wore heavy coats, scarves, hats, and padded boots, protecting them from the 8-10 mph cold gusts.
"This is a wonderful day, said Lynn Ragusea, executive assistant, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, while standing in Hufnagle Park. "It's chilly, but that is what it's supposed to be for Ice Festival. It's a great day to look at some ice."
There have been some years when the ice sculptures were melting and it was raining she said. "But the sun is shining. We have four big sculptures to do in the park, and it will be happening today (Friday) and Saturday.
By tradition, the festival began with the ice blocks placed in front of businesses along Market Street. Ice sculptor Robert Higareda started by carving a bison in front of the Post Office building around 12:30 p.m.
Higareda uses a chainsaw to carve blocks of clear ice, devoid of impurities.
He was setting up as early as 11 a.m. with a crew of four. Higareda has been ice sculpting for 32 years, he said, "about 20 years here in Lewisburg."
Higareda said one of the most called for sculptures were flowers. "Lots of flowers. Daisies."
Darlis and Jack Dyer, of Danville, came to the festival specifically to see the ice carving, said Darlis.
"I wanted to see the first carving," she said as she watched Higareda. “I’ve never seen it before."
It was also the first time they had come to the Heart of Ice Festival, they said.
A few blocks down and about an hour later, Higareda began carving four hearts at the Hufnagle Park entrance.
Asked if he had done hearts before, he said, "Oh yeah, It's easy. It's something I'm always asked to do."
The carving of the hearts drew a small crowd of about 10, with spectators asking questions.
“Wow, this is really cool,” said Jeffrey Hickman, 6, of Lewisburg. He was at the festival with his mother, Rhonda Hickman.