BLOOMSBURG — The College of Education and Human Studies at Bloomsburg, part of Commonwealth University, received national recognition from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) when it was named a recipient of the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement.
The recognition is given to educator preparation programs that achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement. These programs advance equity and excellence in their programs through the purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support continuous improvement to strengthen learning.
Bloomsburg was last visited by the CAEP in 2020, with their high marks qualifying them for the 2022 Recognition.
— The Daily Item