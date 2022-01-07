Bucknell and Susquehanna University students will be required to attend spring semester classes in person and get the COVID-19 booster shot while Bloomsburg University students will start the first week online.
Bloomsburg students will be studying remotely from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 and return to a regular schedule — which could include in-person, hybrid or online — on Jan. 30, said college spokesman Tom McGuire.
Since the state Legislature has not mandated that students, staff or faculty be vaccinated, Bloomsburg, which is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and is governed by state legislature rules and regulations, is not able to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.
All students residing on campus must get a negative COVID test result before moving into their residence halls.
Bloomsburg will conduct the testing or students may provide results within 48 hours of moving in, said McGuire.
Masks will be required in all school buildings, he said.
Mouth and nose coverings will also be required in all indoor spaces at Bucknell and Susquehanna, with students also required to have booster shots and a negative COVID test before arrival on the campuses.
Bucknell University President John Bravman sent out an email to all students explaining the new protocols.
"With the emergence of the omicron variant, the world has changed considerably since winter break began. This highly transmissible form of COVID-19 has infected millions and continues to surge. It is straining health care systems, including our local hospitals in and around Lewisburg, and putting community health at risk," he said.
As a result, the Lewisburg university is requiring all students to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before arrival on campus or risk being un-enrolled from spring course.
The spring semester starts on Jan. 18 at Bucknell and Jan. 31 at Susquehanna.