Colleges are becoming a battleground in the conflict between federal and state marijuana laws as students who use medical pot challenge decades-old campus drug policies.
In states where medical marijuana is legal, students disciplined for using it are taking their schools to court. College officials argue they could lose federal funding for failing to follow federal law that labels cannabis an illegal drug with no accepted medical use.
Locally, Valley schools say the drug is banned on campus since it remains a Schedule I drug. University officials work with students to find accommodations for housing and medical-related issues are handled by the school’s health officials.
Sheida Assar said she was expelled from GateWay Community College in Phoenix last month for violating the school’s drug policy after she tested positive for marijuana, which she uses to treat chronic pain from polycystic ovary syndrome.
She was studying diagnostic medical sonography, Assar said, and an instructor had told her she wouldn’t have any problems if she presented her Arizona medical marijuana card. She typically uses marijuana to help her sleep and had never been under the influence in class, she said.
“They yanked me out of class in the middle of the school day,” said Assar, 31, of Chandler, Arizona. “They escorted me to the administration like I was a ... criminal. It’s discrimination, and it also violates my rights under the Arizona medical marijuana law.”
“Consistent with our obligations under the federal Controlled Substances Act and Drug Free Schools and Communities Act, Susquehanna University prohibits the possession, distribution and use of marijuana on university-owned or controlled property, and in connection with any university-sponsored event,” Susquehanna University spokeswoman Amanda O’Rourke said in a statement from the university. “All medical-related issues are handled confidentially by our Student Health Center and Office of Disability Services.”
At Bucknell, Director of Media Relations Mike Ferlazzo said marijuana is illegal on campus, a ruling “consistent with federal law.”
The university’s smoking and tobacco policy prohibits smoking in all buildings and facilities, a policy that also includes e-cigarettes. The police also notes that “The use of hookah devices, synthetics (e.g. Spice, K2) and marijuana on campus or at University events is strictly prohibited.”
“Students with disabilities who wish to seek a housing accommodation should contact the Office of Accessibility Resources,” Ferlazzo said.
It is a similar case at Lackawnna College, Sunbury branch director Phillip Campbell said. The school’s policy states that “Marijuana (cannabis) is a controlled substance under federal law, and its possession and use, even for medical reasons, is prohibited on property owned or operated by the College.”
Bloomsburg University spokesman Tom McGuire said the state university only gets involved if there are allegations of illicit activity.
“According to PA law (Senate Bill 3), anyone with a medical marijuana card has the ability to use pills, oils, gels, creams, ointments, tinctures, liquid and edibles with less than 5 mg of THC per serving,” McGuire said. “At BU, these approved items would be treated like any other student who has a prescription for a narcotic drug. We aren’t notified and we don’t manage their prescription. The only time we would get involved is if there are allegations that someone is selling or misusing the drug.”
Some face discipline
Assar and other students say they received approval to use medical marijuana from college employees who serve students with health-related needs — only to face discipline from higher-ranking school officials.
Assar said she intends to sue GateWay to recoup the $2,000 she spent on tuition and other educational expenses and seek more money in damages. Her lawyer already has been in contact with the school, she said.
A GateWay spokeswoman, Christine Lambrakis, said they could not confirm Assar’s status at the school and that the college continues to prohibit marijuana use. Thirty-three states and Washington, D.C., allow medical marijuana, and 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, creating clashes with federal law that have been playing out in courts, mostly in employment cases that have had mixed results for medical pot.
There don’t appear to be efforts by recreational marijuana users to challenge college drug policies, observers say.
The Daily Item’s Bill Bowman and The Associated Press contributed to this story.