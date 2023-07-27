Technological updates have been made to the 911 system in Columbia and Montour counties.
"The East Central Emergency Network has successfully migrated 911 call traffic to the Commonwealth’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) network," according to a network news release.
The upgrade will replace legacy analog phone circuits with a digital, internet protocol-based fiber optic network. The changes within Columbia and Montour counties are part of a nationwide effort to improve 911 service and call delivery, according to the network.
The new technology will reduce the time a caller waits for a dispatcher to answer as well as improve routing of calls and delivery of the caller's location to dispatchers.
"In NG911, wireless and landline calls are routed based on geospatial location, using addressing and mapping data aggregated by the county’s Geographic Information Services department, resulting in improved accuracy of call delivery," the press release said.
According to network officials, the new system will withstand call overloads, network outages, natural or human-caused disasters or problems within a 911 center.
"The system can automatically route calls to surrounding 911 centers, who have procedures in place to handle calls from their neighbors," the network said. "The system also allows dispatchers to seamlessly transfer 911 calls and call data to other dispatch centers within the commonwealth, such as for an incident occurring out of the areas."