A Columbia County man faces charges after being federally indicted for allegedly threatening President Joe Biden, a Mississippi congressman and a federal judge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, of Berwick, was indicted by a federal grand jury.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on Oct. 11, U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office received a letter from
Vargo at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC, containing threats to kill Thompson, his family, Biden, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani alluding to “Anthrax,” and containing what appeared to be a white powder, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Thompson is serving his 15th term as the Congressman representing the Second Congressional District in Mississippi. Thompson is the chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
The letter specifically referenced Congressman Thompson’s role with the January 6 Select Committee and states “I'm going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.” The letter goes on to state, “You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to us," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
An investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Material Response Team determined that the white powder accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard. It was determined through the investigation that the threatening letter and substance was sent by Vargo from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Protective Service Bureau and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.