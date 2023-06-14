WILLIMASPORT — A Columbia County man purchased and sold stolen human organs and other parts of cadavers, according to a report by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, was indicted along with five others from out of the state, according to the report.
U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from 2018 through 2022 the group stole and sold human remains from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.
According to the indictments and information, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, located in Boston, Mass., stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.
Lodge at times transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites, according to a press release.
At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase, the release said.
On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania and on other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state, the release said.
Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Pauley, officials said.
Pauley also allegedly purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium. Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families. Scott sold the stolen remains to Pauley and shipped them to Pauley, the indictment alleged.
Pauley sold many of the stolen remains, officials said.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” Karam said. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims."
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.