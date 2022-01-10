DANVILLE — Civil and criminal jury selections and trials are suspended until further notice, Columbia-Montour Court President Judge Thomas James ruled on Monday.
The order comes as cases of COVID-19 rise again due to the omicron variant.
"Jurors shall not appear as previously directed," James wrote.
The order does not affect routine court proceedings. In Montour County Court, the Jan. 18 session that will include arraignments, pleas and sentencing still is scheduled, county Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Sue Kauwell said.
She said, though, prospective jurors who were supposed to report to the courtroom on Feb. 8 don't have to.
"If they got a notice just last week with a questionnaire, they are not to report as instructed," Kauwell said.
The judge said that litigants are ordered to appear in court for all other scheduled proceedings. Besides the litigants, only attorneys, witnesses, members of the media and court personnel will be permitted in the courtrooms. Everyone must wear a mask.
"Remote proceedings shall continue to be utilized within the discretion of each judge and provided that there is no legal prohibition," James wrote.
The order stated, "It is anticipated jury trials will resume in March, depending on public health issues."