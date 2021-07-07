Adrienne Mael, the current President & CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, has been appointed the interim leader of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The move comes as the two groups also said discussions of a potential merger between the two organizations are underway.
Mael has led the Columbia and Montour United Way group for more than six years. On an interim basis, she replaces Joanne Troutman, who announced she is leaving the GSVUW last month. A national search will continue to find a permanent replacement.
Prior to leading United Way, Mael was the Downtown Manager for Bloomsburg. Mael graduated from Bloomsburg University and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida.
“I am thrilled to be joining the hardworking team at Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way,” Mael said in a press release. “Joanne Troutman has had an impressive career at United Way. She will be missed for many reasons, but possibly most importantly for her creativity and collaborative spirit. For many years Joanne and I have worked closely together co-creating programs, sharing staff, and building a strong bond between our nonprofits. It feels very natural to step in at this time as Interim President & CEO. I am excited to continue Joanne’s work as we build stronger communities together.”
“While the GSVUW board and I will miss Joanne and her outstanding leadership, we are confident that Adrienne can step up to the challenge of serving as Interim President & CEO," Kristen Moyer, board president of GSV United Way, said. "Our United Ways have collaborated on many programs, and we just see that this is a natural fit for us. We are excited to see where Adrienne will guide us as we move through this transition period."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.