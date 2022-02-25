DANVILLE — Superheroes from the Bible and the comic book realm crossed paths for a fun educational event at Trinity Childcare in Danville on Thursday night.
The preschool and day care, which operates at Trinity Church on Lombard Avenue in Danville, asked students from ages three through fifth grade if they were interested in a superhero night, and organizers were surprised at the response.
“Seventy-eight children pre-registered. So we were like, ‘oh, gosh, that’s a lot,’” said Cathy Esworthy, one of the coordinators of the event. “So we’re excited about the turnout.”
The room was packed with students and parents at the start of the event, around 6 p.m. Students started by filling out name tags with their secret identities then decorated their superhero capes for activities awaiting in the church’s gymnasium, which was decked out to look like a cityscape.
Leviticus Green, 7, of Danville, got to meet Spider-Man, a costumed character who greeted children in person at the event.
“It was fun,” Leviticus said. “(Spider-Man) is my favorite. I’m a huge fan.”
Leviticus was there with his mother, Ashley Green, and his sister Elizabeth, who’s three — and, according to Ashley, is a big Batman fan. Leviticus and Elizabeth are both students at the school.
“This is great bonding for the community, especially since we’ve been kind of locked up for so long,” Ashley said. “(It’s nice) just to be able to get out and see people and just enjoy the community.”
Once inside the gymnasium, the children went to stations that combined activities and Bible lessons. They decorated a crown, made a peanut butter, graham cracker and pretzel snack and danced, ran in place and jumped in place at the exercise station.
At one station, they bowled to knock over pins to represent the David and Goliath fight.
Like Ashley Green, Emilee Barton, of Bloomsburg, was excited to be able to enjoy the company of other families from the congregation and school for the first time in a while.
“It’s really nice, especially after not getting together for a quite a while, to see them be able to host this and get all the kids together to have fun and also learn about the Bible and superheroes as well,” Barton said. “I like how they mesh everything together. It’s cute for the kiddos to understand literally the concept of David and Goliath and see it.”
Barton’s son, Caleb, is three years old and goes to school at Trinity. Her daughter, Avery, doesn’t go there anymore because she is five years old and in elementary school.
“We thought it would be a fun thing to do so she could come back and see her old teachers and her friends, too,” Emilee Barton said. “It’s great. They’ve been talking about it all week. They’ve been excited.
“(Caleb) is, of course, into all of the superheroes — Hulk, Spider-Man — so between that and (Avery) getting to see her old friends, it was perfect.”
Avery wasn’t there just to see her friends either, Emilee said, she was Wonder Woman for Halloween this year.
Esworthy said the event was a collaborative fun and learning effort by the child care and church.
“It’s just the learning center and church working together to do something fun for the children,” she said. “It’s Bible background, Bible teaching, with some fun Bible stories. We basically just wanted a fun time for the kids.”