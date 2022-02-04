SUNBURY — The proposed commercial inspection ordinance in Sunbury will go up for a vote after several revisions, including the addition of grandfathered structures and an application for an exemption.
Sunbury officials released a statement Friday after meeting with Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC) and members of the city's code office. Council members will set a date for a meeting with the NEIC officials and the public to answer any questions or concerns.
NEIC is a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties. Prior to the new ordinance, the city was not allowed to inspect commercial properties since special training is needed, according to state law. NEIC also serves Danville, Shamokin, Point Township and Northumberland.
Solicitor Joel Wiest said proposed changes to the ordinance are done with the "sole purpose of preventing imminent danger and ensuring life safety of all."
Any currently standing building will be "subject to 'Grandfathered' status and that no 'new' safety equipment such as sprinkler systems or ADA compliance shall be applicable" to updated code unless new construction is added.
Other changes will include bypassing commercial inspection if the structure has been inspected for structural safety within the prior three-year period by any local, state, or federal agency and has also been subject to the residential rental compliance inspections.
Commercial property owners will also receive via mail an application for exemption from the city to seek possible exemptions, Wiest said.
"It is the belief of the council that a Commercial Inspection Ordinance is necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of its inhabitants and visitors," Wiest said. "However, after careful consideration of the concerns recently voiced by various members of the public, it is the hope of the council that said Commercial Inspection Ordinance will be fair and equitable to all commercial property owners in the City of Sunbury, including individuals, businesses, and government entities."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city will schedule the work session for the public to attend.
"Once we have a date we will make the public aware," Backer said.
The issue began after property owners received a letter saying they would be getting inspected and the fee would be $200 every three years. The fees have not changed in the new proposal, according to city council.
Former City Councilman Chris Reis said when he started on council the ordinance was identified as being needed because of the deteriorating condition of commercial properties throughout the city with no proper inspection process so he pushed to get one in place.