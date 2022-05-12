SUNBURY — Three individuals from Northumberland County were recognized by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery, who was recognized for his work with Anthracite Heritage Museum/Anthracite Heritage Museum and Iron Furnaces Associates, and Laurie McCants, of the Joseph Priestley House/Friends of Joseph Priestley House, were honored among 27 individuals as volunteers of the year at a virtual Volunteer of the Year Ceremony on April 30.
Additionally, Jo Ann Long, of the Joseph Priestley House/Friends of Joseph Priestley House, received an Outstanding Service Award for long-term volunteer participation and exceptional dedication.
Since its beginning more than a century ago, PHMC has depended on citizen volunteers to work in partnership with its dedicated paid staff to carry out the preservation and interpretation programs of the agency. Each spring for more than 40 years, commission leadership have gathered with volunteers to say thanks and honor exceptional service.
“Our volunteers are integral to the success of our historic sites and museums,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “They bring a passion for history, a strong connection to community, and a desire to welcome all who visit to learn more about our shared heritage.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER