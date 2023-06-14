LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission intends to start the process of finding a replacement for retiring Police Chief Paul Yost.
At Wednesday evening’s public meeting, the commission members said they have 18 months to find and train a new chief before January 2025. Yost is the only chief in the department’s history since it was formed in 2012.
“We are a standalone entity,” said Chair Jack Malloy. “There is a lot more administrative stuff that chief does than any of these other chiefs in the area do. They’re under a mayor and city council, so they don’t have to do a lot of things the chief does. We’d always talk about a year would be the best to go through the entire cycle so they see how things are done and how things are handled.”
Yost said it often takes four to six months to hire, process and train a new officer. He recommended at least six months to hire his replacement.
Yost served three years as Lewisburg’s police chief prior to the merger with the East Buffalo Township force. He joined the Milton police force in 1979, where he later became chief before leaving for the Lewisburg job.
Treasurer Char Gray said the commission must decide whether to hire a replacement internally or sub-contract the recruitment process to the third-party Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. The Association has CPA Testing and Consulting programs to advertise on its website at a fee.
“We have 18 months ahead of us,” she said. “When do we want a new chief in here? How much overlap would we want with the old chief and new chief?”
Gray said the commission needs to work out a job description for the position.
“We better make sure we don’t push up against the six-month window and find ourselves out of time,” said Gray.
Malloy agreed, saying, “I think we really need to start moving on this.”
The commission also approved the full-time employment of Officer Zachary T. Mosso, who has been part-time while being deployed overseas since 2021. They also approved the chief to start putting together a list of officer candidates from civil service.
Yost said he is “down a couple of guys.”
A full staff of officers is 15. Yost said the department has 12 officers plus himself as chief.