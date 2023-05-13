The Daily Item
Across Pennsylvania, voters will head to the polls in hyper-local elections that will either fill seats or set up fall clashes for everything from county commissioner to school board members Tuesday. Voters in part of the Valley will also get to participate in one of two special elections to fill vacant state House seats as well.
Registered Republicans and Democrats will pick candidates for the general election, while many of Tuesday’s winners will also secure seats in November since a significant number of local races don’t have contested races in both parties. All voters who live in the 108th Pennsylvania House District — which covers all of Montour County and parts of Northumberland County — can vote in the special election to replace Lynda Schlegel Culver in the House.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Special Election
The Pa. 108th House District seat became vacant after Culver resigned in February after winning a special election to replace retired Sen. John Gordner in the Senate’s District 27.
Democrat Trevor Finn, Republican Michael Stender, and Libertarian Elijah Scretching will all be on the ballot for the special election. Finn is a Montour County commissioner, while Stender is a Shikellamy school board member. Scretching is a political newcomer.
County commissioners
There will be competitive commissioner races in two of the four Valley counties. In Union and Snyder counties, only three candidates are running — all incumbents — and all will serve four-year terms next year after running uncontested.
In Montour County, Finn — who is also running for the vacant seat in the state House of Representatives 108th District — is running along with Wesley Walters on the Democratic side. On the Republican Montour ballot, Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Elizabeth A. Brown, Scott E. Lynn, and Derl L. Reichard Jr. are candidates. Voters must choose two of the five.
In Northumberland County, a commissioners’ race features five candidates running for three spots, including three current or former commissioners. Democrats Meghan Beck and Craig Fetterman are on ballot, along with Republicans Joseph Klebon, Sam Schiccatano, and Vinny Clausi. Since two candidates from each party go through to November, Beck and Fetterman will be on the ballot. Klebon and Schiccatano are current commissioners, while Clausi previously served on the board.
District Attorney
With Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz off the ballot after missing the petition filing deadline, the only official district attorney race is in Union County. Long-time DA Pete Johnson is retiring and two Republicans, Brian L. Kerstetter and Robyn Zenzinger, are running for the seat.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis is unopposed, as is Heath W. Brosius, in Snyder County, where current DA Mike Piecuch is running unopposed for Judge in the 17th Judicial District covering Snyder and Union counties.
Judges
There are contested races for Magisterial District judges. For District 08-3-03, Republicans John Gembic, John Simeone, and William Zalenski are running; in District 08-3-01, Republicans William Cole and Justin Stelma are listed; and in District 08-3-04, Benjamin Apfelbaum and Rachel Weist Benner have cross-filed and are on both the Democratic and Republican ticket.
Running for District Judge in Selinsgrove are Scott Zeigler, Charles Miloro, Kate Reid, and Gregory Stuck. All four have cross-filed and are on both Democrat and Republican ballots.
For District Judge in Middleburg, Republicans Lucas Bingaman and Bo Trawitz are running.
School board
There are competitive school board races across the region. Many candidates have cross-filed in school board races, so depending on which candidates prevail on both sides, the next board of directors could be known after the primary.
If more candidates survive the primary than open seats, then contested races will be needed in the fall.