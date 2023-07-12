SUNBURY — Northumberland County commissioners have allocated a combined $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 22 municipalities.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said many of those municipalities will receive $50,000.
The grants required a 50 percent match and are to be used for improvements, emergency services and blight, Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said.
The county was awarded $17.6 million in ARPA funds, and county leaders have already awarded just more than $7 million, Schiccatano said.
Northumberland County distributed funds to its own departments as well, including purchasing body cameras for the sheriff's department, upgrades for county records, and Northumberland County Courthouse improvements.
Schiccatano said Coal Township, Delaware Township, Lower Augusta, Marion Heights, Kulpmont, McEwensville, Milton, Mount Carmel, Point Township, Shamokin, Upper Augusta and Sunbury received $50,000.
"The underlying goal of this was to keep municipal taxes low and allow special projects to be completed," Savidge said. "This money will help get these completed without costing any extra tax money to be used."
The county is looking to replace all the carpeting in all county buildings in the near future using the American Rescue funds, Savidge said.
Schiccatano said anytime the county can help municipalities, they will.
"It's nice to be all working together and getting some of these projects completed," he said. "We are always happy to help."
Schiccatano said all the unallocated funds must be used by 2025.