LEWISBURG — Commissioners this week approved a resolution authorizing the Union County Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority (UCHEFA) to refinance $29.4 million in Bucknell University debt.
Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber and Preston Boop voted for the resolution Stacy Richards voted against the measure
Reber noted the vote to approve Bucknell's tax-exempt status was made because the university "met all of the legal requirements to enable the university to complete this transaction, which was vetted and recommended by the Union County Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority."
Terry W. Light, solicitor for UCHEFA, mentioned the authority was in full legal compliance. Light said Richards “stated at the public meeting on Tuesday the tax-exempt financing under consideration through the Union County Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority was in full compliance with state and federal law.”
The resolution authorizes UCHEFA to execute certain functions for "the acquisition, construction, and equipping of an approximately 70,000 square foot academic building" which included such things as "site preparation, infrastructure improvements, and related expenditures."
Richards said Bucknell pays no property tax and is exempt “for public good.” The resolution means “the one percent won’t pay tax on capital gains. That’s money not going to the federal treasury,” she said.
She said the university saved $192,000 through a switch to taxable bonds but did say nothing will be taken from the local tax base through the resolution.
According to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority, their role is to issue “tax-exempt bonds on behalf of Public/Private Colleges and Universities,” like Bucknell.
In other news, commissioners approved the deed and related closing documents to finalize a sale with PNK Group, LLC. for approximately 165 acres at Great Stream Commons.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s Director of Planning and Economic Development, final closing on the property is fast impending.
“Closing is happening now and the proceeds are in the process of being wired to the county,” said McLaughlin.