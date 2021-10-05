REBUCK — A damaged covered bridge outside Rebuck in Washington Township will finally get the work it needs to reopen.
The Himmel Covered Bridge, located near Himmel’s Church on Covered Bridge Road, just off 3010 Washington Township over Schwaben Creek, will cost $21,298 to fix, and the repairs will begin in the next few weeks, Northuberland County commissioners said.
The bridge was struck by a Penske Truck on the north side of the bridge on June 11, according to Northumberland County commissioners.
“We are happy that this is now getting fixed and it is being paid for,” Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said. “We want all our bridges to be in top shape and this was something that was caused through an accident and now it will be fixed.”
Commissioner Joe Klebon made the announcement during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
“The plan is to get it back to where it should be, to reset the vertical i-beams and put the cross i-beams welded back in place and get the bridge operational again,” he said.
The 43-foot bridge is one of six covered bridges in the county. The original covered bridge was built in 1874 but replaced in 1983. All six bridges in Northumberland County have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Aug. 8, 1979.
State Trooper Andrew Bennett, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, reported that Adam Cola, 30, of Pottsville, was driving a 2018 Ford E350 Box Truck south on Covered Bridge Road at 11:33 p.m. June 11, 1,764 feet north of Schwaben Creek Road.
He struck the maximum height marker with the top of the truck, receiving minor damage, police said.
Cola was not injured. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The truck was able to be driven from the scene, said police.
He was reportedly only driving 10 mph, police said.
Commissioners said the truck caused structural damage to the knee brace for the roof and the wing walls, which are adjacent to the abutments and act as retaining walls.
The truck also struck a steel height barrier built to keep anything 8 feet or higher off the bridge. The truck struck the horizontal beam, ripping it from the two vertical beams, which bent the horizontal beams and pulled the two vertical beams out of the ground, uprooting both from cement and asphalt. The bent horizontal beam is sitting inside on the bridge while the two vertical beams are resting on the outside structure of the bridge.
Each of the county’s covered bridges are the responsibility of the county. Three of those bridges share a border with neighboring counties, but Himmel’s Covered Bridge is solely in Northumberland County.
“We are all happy this will now be able to be reopened,” Schiccatano said.