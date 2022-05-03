LEWISBURG — All mail-in ballots in Union County have been sent out and are slowly coming back, according to Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman.
May 10 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
“If you didn’t get your mail-in ballot by the end of the week, check with the board of elections,” Katherman told Union County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Katherman reminded residents mail-in ballots are due in-person at the Election Office by 8 p.m. on the day of the Pennsylvania primary, May 17. Election processes have not changed, he said.
Full mock elections are being held to make sure everything is working correctly.
“We’ll do it at least two more times,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Reber asked when there will be a public test of the voting machines. Katherman said the public is welcome to walk in and participate in testing at 10 a.m. May 13.
“The public can take a look at that,” Katherman said, then on the day of the primary they will know things are posted correctly.
Reber asked if the county had enough poll workers.
“We’re okay at the moment. People have stepped up," said Katherman.
Commissioner Stacy Richards complimented Katherman and his staff on their efforts.
Katherman said notices will still be sent out to residents in Lewisburg's Ward 3, where the voting location has moved back to Larison Hall. In 2020, the county moved the polling station from Larison Hall to the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, both on Bucknell's campus. The Weis Center is also the voting site for East Buffalo Township's 4th precinct.
Kathy Morris, a former member of Lewisburg’s borough council, was waiting at the election office waiting for her absentee ballot after the commissioners meeting.
She said this is not her first time voting by mail.
“I won’t be here,” she said. Otherwise, she said, she would be voting in person in the third ward.
The switch in polling station was not confusing, she said, but “the parking was horrendous.”
Morris said she had to figure out where to park and then walk. She said some people might have had difficulty.
“It was frustrating to shuffle like that,” Morris said.
In other business, commissioners: approved an agreement for Geographic Information Systems services between Union and Northumberland counties effective May 1.
According to Commissioner Preston Boop, the deal entails mapping services and location identification for emergency services. Union County provides emergency services to parts of Northumberland County. Boop said the updates will make modern-day equipment work correctly.
“So we know where people are,” said Boop. “Providing new information that hasn’t been provided before.”
Commissioners also approved accounts payables ending the week of April 29, 2022, in the amount of $429,880.40.
The board approved use of federal highway dollars for inspection services for Bridge No. 9 over White Deer Creek in the amount of $145,002.67 and for Bridge No. 25 over Laurel Run in the amount of $89,276.46.