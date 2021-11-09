Union County Commissioners expressed caution about the potential changes utility-grade solar energy projects could bring to agricultural communities.
Commissioners met Tuesday in a non-voting work session where David D’Onofrio of Pattern Energy spoke in detail about an estimated $100 million project in the White Springs area of Limestone Township. Construction isn’t anticipated until late 2023 as the company continues to seek land leases and easements, especially to reach an interconnection point for the energy grid, D’Onofrio said.
A public stakeholders meeting is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Mifflinburg Hose Co., D’Onofrio said.
D’Onofrio didn’t reveal how many acres the firm would seek to develop, however, he repeatedly stated that Pattern Energy would work to keep the solar panel arrays from dominating the view-scape by screening project sites and going beyond required property-line setbacks when able.
“That’s not really what we do in Pennsylvania,” D’Onofrio said when describing flatlands in places like Arizona filled with solar arrays.
Wetlands, woodlands and neighboring property owners wouldn’t allow such a setup, he said. The arrays are staked into the ground, tilted and automated to follow the sun, he said, adding that they measure about 10-to-12 feet in height.
“What you’ll see is pockets of these panels with underground wiring. It’s not going to be panels across an entire area,” D’Onofrio said.
The 80 megawatt facility, enough to power 50,000 American homes, would generate electricity for the multi-state PJM energy grid. The energy harnessed by the system wouldn’t directly power local properties.
Commissioner Stacy Richards thanked D’Onofrio for meeting with the county. It’s not Pattern’s first meeting with commissioners, and Richards said the firm isn’t required to be proactive and meet publicly as it has.
According to Richards, at least four companies are inquiring with local landowners about potential lease agreements. None have met publicly with the county.
However, she expressed reservations about how such projects would change major county industries: agriculture and tourism. Richards noted that direct beneficiaries to the solar project, i.e. the system owners, all live outside of Union County.
“I have concerns about promises from land agents that might not show up in contract language,” Richards said after the meeting. “This is all new. We’re in the starting phases. We expect it to pick up rapidly.”
“If property owners are being approached to lease their land to a solar developer, get a lawyer,” Richards said.
Though construction would necessitate 60 to 120 jobs, with some filled locally, longterm economic impact is minimal, D’Onofrio said. That said, he said Pattern Energy works with counties and municipalities to support community organizations.
In Columbia and Montour counties where Pattern partnered on a 1,000-acre project with Talon Energy, he said the company is working with the Montour County Veterans Emergency Fund, Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, Montour Preserve and Northern Montour Recreation Association.
Thomas Rippon, an entrepreneur who lives on an operating farm in Limestone Township, attended the meeting to represent himself and express concerns for friends in the Amish and Mennonite communities. He opposed leasing his own land, on which he also operates a wedding venue, One Barn Farm.
He said he supports efforts to develop renewable energy resources and isn’t opposed to solar developments, however, he suggested finding solutions like arrays on buildings and above parking lots would be a better alternative to developing rich farmland.
Limestone Township Supervisors adopted an ordinance earlier this year regulating solar development. Rippon said he’s pursuing potential revisions that will be more restrictive.
Rippon cited the Pennsylvania Constitution and this specific line: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
“This is a tax credit scheme,” Rippon said, saying out-of-state investors would benefit. “We feel this is a violation of our constitutional rights.”
D’Onofrio said land owners would have say on how their land is developed, and how much. He used as an example a property owner in Montour County. They own a 120-acre parcel and restricted 50 acres from development. Of the remaining 70, roughly half would be used for solar arrays.
Commissioner Preston Boop, himself a farmer, said a lot of promises were made and broken when the natural gas industry leased land and developed wells. While not the same types of development, Boop raised concerns for land owners considering leasing property, especially those in Amish and Mennonite communities.
“They are plain, common, ordinary people and will remain plain, common, ordinary people. They need a community to live in that’s not interrupted,” Boop said. “We’ve got anxieties that you can’t possibly imagine over what may develop. We feel like we’re getting run over by solar energy.”