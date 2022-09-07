SUNBURY — A training facility for firefighters and law enforcement could be established at the Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township.
Commissioner Joe Klebon brought up the proposal at the public meeting of the prison board on Wednesday.
He said the fire chiefs in the county met last week to discuss putting a training facility and shooting range on the south campus where the county jail is located.
It would be used for firefighters, correctional officers, police officers and sheriff deputies, said Klebon.
County Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn, who also volunteers as the Kulpmont Fire Chief, said there is nothing in Northumberland County for training for firefighters or law enforcement.
“Often times we have to travel to Harrisburg or Luzerne County,” he said. “Any kind of training that can be made locally will be beneficial.”
The cost may be expensive, but the county can start small and build it up, said O’Hearn.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe, a former fire chief from Shamokin, said he has been an advocate of using the county-owned land for a gun range.