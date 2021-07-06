SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday signed a letter of support for a $1.3 million trail expansion of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township.
At the public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joseph Klebon and Kymberly Best voted to send the letter to Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative for grant support. The grant would fund a portion of the construction of a box culvert beneath Route 125 and match a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant.
"We fully support the continued expansion of the AOAA as they are attracting an increasing number of outdoor riding enthusiasts to our county, especially the Lower Anthracite Region that is economically depressed," the commissioners wrote in the letter. "The AOAA is currently having a box culvert designed so off-highway vehicles can safely cross State Route 125 that separates the eastern riding reserve from the trails on the western reserve."
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
AOAA Operations Manager Dave Porzi said the two portions of the park are separated by the highway. Each Saturday, an employee is stationed at the crossing to flag groups of riders through.
"This is definitely needed," said Porzi. "When you have 500 ATVs, side-by-sides and dirt bikes on a Saturday crossing Route 125, it gets to be hectic. Having unobstructed access under the highway will be great for safety and allow us to cross freely without worrying about traffic."
The project has no start date yet as it's only in the design phase. Yamaha and DCNR are only two funding sources being sought, he said.
A separate $10.5 million project to eliminate a mining hazard and create a massive rock-crawl obstacle course is "coming along nicely," said Porzi.
“The Caves" has been a popular swimming hole and one-time party spot for trespassers over the years. When it’s finished, a 6,600-foot stretch will be topped with thousands of boulders — a manmade attraction for the AOAA off-road park traversable only by rock-crawling vehicles like specialized Jeeps, trucks and buggies. The fill material and boulders come from a spoil pile created when the nearby “Whaleback” rock formation was uncovered during coal mining decades ago, according to Porzi.
"It's a little bit ahead of schedule," he said.
In other county business, the commissioners approved the extension of a $7,750 loan at 1 percent annual interest to the Northumberland/Montour Joint Airport Authority with accrued interest due each July 1 and the full amount of the loan, plus accrued interest, is due on July 1, 2026, upon condition that the authority executes a promissory note in favor of the county reflecting the same. The interest on this five-year extension loan has been paid in full.
The loan is for prior roof repairs, the commissions said.