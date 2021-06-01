SUNBURY — The Northumberland County commissioners approved two loans worth $4.4 million to help fund the courthouse rehabilitation project.
At Tuesday’s public meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved both loans from Citizens and Northern Bank: a $2,907,000 million regular loan and a $1.5 million cash flow loan that will eventually be reimbursed by a state grant. Representatives from bond counsel Eckert Seamans, of Harrisburg, and Concord Public Financial Advisors, of Reading, attended the meeting to provide the commissioners with the information.
“We have been going over this for months in many meetings,” said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. “This isn’t something they’re proposing and we’re deciding right now. It’s things we’ve talked about, argued about, discussed many times in the past couple of months. We came to what we feel is the best answer on how to go forward in financing the courthouse.”
At last month’s meeting, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Daryl Peck, of Concord. and Laura Kurtz, of Eckert Seamans, said Concord solicited proposals from 30 banks. Six banks responded with eight proposals.
Citizens and Northern with a fixed rate of 1.72 percent over 10 years was the recommendation that Peck made.
Another bank had a 1.08 percent rate for the cash flow loan compared to Citizens and Northern’s 1.12 percent, but it was a higher fee to involve the second bank, he said.
“You’re better off sticking with Citizens and Northern both financially and administratively,” said Peck.
The cash flow loan will be used on an as-needed basis to keep the project going until the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant reimbursed the county, he said.
Schiccatano thanked Controller Christopher Grayson, Treasurer Kevin Gilroy, the other commissioners, Peck and Kurtz for the work they put into this financial plan.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The work is expected to begin this month, the commissioners said.